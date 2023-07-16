PML-N sacrificed 'political capital' for country's sake: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sacrificed its “political capital” for the sake of the country.

Addressing a ceremony, Iqbal lauded his party, saying, "The PML-N always ensured to keep its tradition of prioritising the developments projects."

Iqbal took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "The party has harmed the country".

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz today launched a fresh salvo at the PTI chief, saying the latter had forced the people to "commit suicides".

Speaking to media, Hamza asserted: "The PTI has dragged the country into an economic quagmire due of its flawed policies. Our government has been working hard for the past 15 months to address issues that have developed as a result of the PTI-led government's negligence."

"The country's agreement with the IMF has considerably prevented it from default. If the prime minister had not held negotiations with the IMF MD, the country might have defaulted," he continued.