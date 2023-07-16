Sunday, July 16, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future is ‘looking grim’  

News Desk
July 16, 2023
LONDON - Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to showcase a rather ‘grimmer picture’ when it comes to their future in the US, despite it appearing like they ‘are made for one another’. A converastion surrounding this has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser. She started everything off by telling News.com.au, “On paper, if you’re doing back-of-a-beer-coaster calculations, the US of A and the Sussexes are made for one another.” Almost like “A nation and a couple whose foundational moment was escaping the clutches of the dastardly British monarchy.” Or perhaps “A nation and a couple who threw off the rule of an oppressive sovereign to create their own destiny.”  Sometimes it even looks like “A nation and a couple who have defined themselves in opposition to a paternalistic institution that sought to bring them to heel.”  While Ms Elser believes “On paper, we should be seeing a love-in between the Sussexes and Americans so ardent it would make a Woodstock attendee blush.”  The popularity poles on the other hand “paints a grimmer picture” because Prince Harry is the 1181st most popular person, where as Meghan is at 1847th, according to Newsweek.

