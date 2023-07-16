Sunday, July 16, 2023
Punjab Apex Committee expresses resolve to defeat terrorism

Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2023
LAHORE  -  A Provincial Apex Committee meeting reviewed progress on the revised National Action Plan (NAP) and matters pertaining to overall security, includ­ing Punjab Safe City Project. The meeting held at CM office was co-chaired by Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, said a handout issued here on Saturday. 

The meeting reviewed progress made on deci­sions taken during the last meeting in February 2023. Massive losses to Safe City Project installa­tions / equipment caused by vandalism on May 9, 2023 were also highlighted coupled with subse­quent remedial measures. 

Elaborate security arrangements for the ongoing post enumeration and the upcoming Muharram­ul Haram also came under discussion. The forum was also briefed on the close cooperation and joint response of civil administration and armed forces for mitigating problems caused by floods.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over mea­sures in place for security of foreigners in the prov­ince especially Chinese nationals, including those employed in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) projects. The committee resolved to contin­ue working in synergy for defeating terrorism and achieving the common goals in the light of NAP

Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in May 9 violence case

Our Staff Reporter

