Punjab govt takes steps to ensure Rs8,500 per maund cotton price to farmers: ACS

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Cap (retd), Saqib Zafar, said that the Punjab gov­ernment was taking practical steps to ensure a cotton price of Rs 8500 per 40 kg to the farm­ers. He said that the Federal government has directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to purchase cotton and in this way, farmers will get the fruits of the support price an­nounced by the government. He was presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Ba­hawalpur on Saturday to review the current situation of cotton.

Secretary Agriculture Pun­jab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Ag­riculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agri­culture (Task Force) Punjab Mu­hammad Shabir Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur Zaheer Anwar Jappa attend­ed the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan participat­ed in the meeting through video link. On this occasion, Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed authorities to launch targeted operations against elements involved in the business of substandard and fake pesticides. He directed that strict monitoring be done to en­sure the transparency of the track and traceability system of urea fertilizer.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that technical guidance re­garding dry and clean harvest­ing of cotton be provided to the farmers during cotton picking for quality of cotton. He direct­ed all the Deputy Commission­ers to make operational more ginning factories in their re­spective districts and the own­ers of the ginning factories also be instructed to cooperate with the farmers and pay Rs 8,500 per maund price of cotton. He directed directors of agriculture and other officers of the depart­ment to make surprise visits to ginning factories on a daily ba­sis and check the arrival of cot­ton bales, stock position, quality and weight of bales, marking of bales and preparing reports on a daily basis.