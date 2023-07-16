Sunday, July 16, 2023
Railways minister briefs PM on ML-1 project

Railways minister briefs PM on ML-1 project
Web Desk
1:18 PM | July 16, 2023
National

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here in Model Town Lahore.

Minister apprised the premier of reforms made in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing process aimed at providing better services at airports.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country.

The minister also briefed the prime minister about the reorganization of National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on ML-1 project.

Web Desk

National

