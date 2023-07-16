Rain turns weather pleasant in parts of country

The weather turned pleasant on Sunday after rain lashed in several parts of Punjab while the meteorological department has forecasted more rains during next 24 hours.

It was a sigh of relief for heat-stricken people as many cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Chunian, Kasur, Bahawalnagar and Arifwala witnessed intermittent rain.

In Lahore, rain was reported in parts of city including Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, Multan Road and Johar Town. The weather of provincial metropolitan also turned pleasant as temperature decreased significantly after light drizzle.

According to the meteorological department, Lahore will witness intermittent rain during next 24 hours.

The rain water inundated several low-lying areas in Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara and Gujranwala. According to the reports, rain lashed at Gujranwala in the morning hours and it created havoc in some low-lying areas.

The rain water inundated areas of Sattelite Town, People’s Colony, Sialkot Road and Sheranwala Gate in Gujranwala. Heavy rain was reported in Gujranwala for three continuous hours and it exposed all the arrangements made by the district administration.

The Karachi’s weather also turned pleasant as the city received both heavy and light rain with intervals. Light drizzle was reported in I.I.Chundrigar Road, PIDC, Shar-e-Faisal, Garden and Malir.

The meteorology department forecasted that weather will be partly cloudy in the day and cloudy during night while sea breeze will keep the weather pleasant in Karachi.

In the meanwhile, rain will also lash at Islamabad, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

The mercury also dropped significantly as the weather turned pleasant after rain in parts of the country.

In Lahore, 29 degree centigrade temperature was recorded. Islamabad witnessed 26 degree centigrade, Karachi 30, Peshawar 27, Quetta 25, Murree 17 and Muzaffarabad recorded 23 degree centigrade temperature.

More rains likely in KPK

More rains are likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 degree centigrade and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the officials said.

During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31 mm was recorded in Buner, 30 mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29 mm in Bajaur, 16 mm in Saidu Sharif, 21 mm in Abbottabad and 2 mm in Peshawar.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18.