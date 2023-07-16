  Rising stress

I am writing to express my concern about the escalating stress levels among young people. It is disheartening to witness how the pressure to excel in their studies has taken a toll on their mental health. The burden of academic expectations and social lives has further exacerbated the stress levels experienced by our youth. It is imperative that we address this issue promptly and take measures to alleviate the stress they endure.

Parents and educators play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment where young individuals can freely express their emotions and concerns without fear of judgement or ridicule. Schools and colleges should prioritise mental health and well-being by offering counselling services and organising stress management workshops. Furthermore, it is essential for the government to allocate more resources to mental health programmes specifically designed for young people.

OMAR AFZAL,

Karachi.