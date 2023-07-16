Sunday, July 16, 2023
Road accident claims 3 lives in Upper Chitral

Our Staff Reporter
July 16, 2023
Chitral  -  At least three individuals have died, and two others have been injured in a tragic road accident that occurred on Saturday in the Parvak area of upper Chitral.

According to the available details, a Pothohar jeep was en route to Parkhosup village. However, when it reached Roromo Tech in Parwak village, it met with a fatal road accident and plunged into a deep ravine due to the poor condition of the road. Sadly, a woman and two men lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries, as informed by rescue officials.

Following the incident, the Rescue 1122 teams and local police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. The rescuers efficiently transported the injured individuals and deceased bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni.

The local police reported that the vehicle was travelling from Booni to Parkhosup when the accident occurred at the Prawak site.

Our Staff Reporter

