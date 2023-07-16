Safe City project to be completed at Rs2 billion

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, said on Saturday that the “Safe City Project” will be com­pleted at a cost of Rs two bil­lion. He said that caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi has assured for funds and PC 1 of the project will be sent to the provincial government next week. He said that the project would be completed in phas­es. He expressed these views while addressing the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) members. MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Former President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Aziz Ahmed Sheikh, Shahid Mehmood Khan and others were present. CPO said that the role of the business com­munity was most important in the country’s economy. The economic development of any country was subject to peace and law and order. Multan Police was taking concrete steps to maintain peace in the city. Registration of cases in police stations was monitored every eight hours. Immedi­ate action was taken against the concerned officials in the police stations where the citi­zens are facing difficulties and their cases are not registered. He said that a crackdown against motorcycle and car lifter gangs would be launched soon to prevent it.

He said that robbery inci­dents in the city were gradu­ally decreased due to police’s effective crackdowns and 11 robbers were killed and sever­al injured in 15 police encoun­ters during current days.