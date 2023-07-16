Security and Stability

In light of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent statement accusing Afghanistan of neglecting its duties and disregarding obligations outlined in the Doha peace agreement, it is evident that there is a pressing issue of rising terrorist activity in Pakistan. The devastating attacks in Zhob Cantt and Sui districts of Balochistan, which resulted in the highest single-day death toll, have not only claimed the lives of security personnel but also left innocent civilians living in constant fear. It is crucial to address this escalating threat to ensure the safety and security of the region.

While Afghanistan does hold a responsibility to prevent its territory from being exploited for terrorist activities, it is equally crucial for Pakistan to enhance intelligence sharing and establish closer collaboration with Afghan authorities. By working together, both nations can effectively address the common threat posed by extremist factions that operate across the border.

Diplomatic dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan is vital to establishing clear boundaries and holding each other accountable for any negligence in combating terrorism. Instead of relying solely on verbal claims, it is imperative to see tangible measures taken to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. Without concrete actions, claims of non-involvement are rendered baseless and ineffective.

While it is tempting to place blame solely on Afghanistan for providing safe havens to extremist factions, it is essential to adopt a more comprehensive approach as well. The presence of these groups is also facilitated by the ambiguous sovereign zones within Pakistan. Therefore, it is imperative to recognise that tackling terrorism requires concerted efforts from both countries.

What might be more helpful is if Pakistan strengthened its internal security measures and eliminated any existing safe havens within its own borders. By taking decisive action against these groups, Pakistan can demonstrate its commitment to combating terrorism effectively and inspire cooperation from neighbouring countries as well.

Addressing this issue on a larger scale requires a regional approach involving neighbouring countries and international stakeholders. By establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, the nations of the region can work towards eradicating the menace of terrorism and ensuring peace and stability.