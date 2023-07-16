Sunday, July 16, 2023
Sharjeel promises end to Karachi’s transport problems

| SMTA Board meeting held

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA Board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director of SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Mohammad Ali Shah, Mukhtar Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Zaman, Shahbaz Tahir, and others.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised the importance of prioritising public transport and said that problems related to public transport and travel should be given priority. He said that the residents of Karachi are in need of additional buses, and assured that the government would take necessary measures to address the requirement.

OUR STAFF REPORT

