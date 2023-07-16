SHC issues notices to LEAs on petitions against enforced disappearances

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the Sindh IGP and others on petitions against enforced disappearances of citizens allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Petitioners Samina Naz, Farah Begum and Mukaram Ahmed submitted that Mohammad Waqas, Irshad and Murtaza Ahmed Khan were allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from Surjani, Shadman and Sachal areas and their whereabouts are unknown.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that Mohammad Waqas was an estate agent and went to Surjani Town on July 10 to attend the wedding ceremony of a friend when he was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies and since then police had not been disclosing his whereabouts.

They said police also did not produce Irshad in any court of law though he had been incarcerated since July 10. They said that Murtaza Ahmed Khan was taken into custody on July 11 and since then there had been no clue to where he was being kept and under which offence.

They said that neither the police were disclosing the whereabouts of the detainees nor were the detainees being produced before any court of law. They expressed apprehension about the lives of the detainees and requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainees and provide details of cases if any against them.

A division bench, headed by Justice Agha Faisal, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the advocate general, the prosecutor general and others and called their comments.

The Sindh High Court granted bail to a woman and two others facing charges of illegally buying and selling persons for purpose of prostitution.

Samina and two others were arrested by the SITE Superhighway police for running a brothel and the woman was also accused of committing other wrongdoings.

A single bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, observed that sections 371-A and A371-B of the PPC pertain to involvement of anyone in selling or buying for the purpose of prostitution.

The court observed that mere allegations are not sufficient to establish a case against the applicants and it is yet to be determined by the trial court whether the charge is framed accordingly and the prosecution is able to prove the charge without any doubt.

It further observed that the case was not falling within the spirit of sub section 1 of Section 497 of the CrPC, which speaks of existence of reasonable grounds to decline bail. It observed that on a tentative assessment, the reasonable grounds are not available against the applicants and their case requires further probe into their guilt. The court granted bail to applicants with a surety of Rs50,000 each.