Sherpao calls for electoral reforms to ensure transparent elections

PESHAWAR - Calling for electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair, and transparent elections, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao emphasized the importance of timely general elections and the need to respect the elected government’s mandate.

Speaking at a gathering in Tangi tehsil, Charsadda district, Sherpao expressed support for the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that the bailout package would contribute to economic stability. He stressed the significance of financial stability in addressing issues such as unemployment and inflation in Pakistan.