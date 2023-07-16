Sugar price shoots up to Rs150 per kg

The sugar prices have been increased across the country as the commodity is being sold at Rs150 per kg in the retail markets.

After the flour, the sugar is also out of the reach of the consumers. The sugar per kilogram is being sold at Rs135 in the whole sale market while the 50kg sack of the sugar is being sold at Rs6,750 in the whole sale market.

On the other hand, the sugar is also not available at the Utility Stores as the prices of the sugar at the store is being sold at the subsidised Rs90 per kg.