The Black Mirror plot about AI that worries actors

LOS ANGELES-Hollywood actors are striking for the first time in 43 years, bringing the American movie and television business to a halt, partly over fears about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) actors’ union failed to reach an agreement in the US for better protections against AI for its members and warned that “artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions” as it prepared to dig in over the issue. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator for the SAG-AFTRA union, criticised producers for their proposals over AI so far. He said studios had asked for the ability to scan the faces of background artists for the payment of one day’s work, and then be able to own and use their likeness “for the rest of eternity, in any project they want, with no consent and no compensation”. If that sounds like the plot of an episode of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, that’s because it is. US media has been quick to point out that the recent series six episode “Joan Is Awful” sees Hollywood star Salma Hayek grapple with the discovery.

that her AI likeness can by used by a production company without her knowledge. And it’s not just SAG-AFTRA who are concerned about so-called “performance cloning”. Liam Budd, of UK acting union Equity, said: “We’re seeing this technology used in a range of things like automated audiobooks, synthesised voiceover work, digital avatars for corporate videos, or also the role of deepfakes that are being used in films.” Mr Budd said that there was “fear circulating” amongst the Equity members and the union was trying to educate them on understanding their rights in this fast-evolving world.

Film-maker and writer Justine Bateman, speaking to the BBC’s Tech Life earlier this year, said that she did not think the entertainment industry needed AI at all. “Tech should solve a problem and there’s no problem that those using AI solves. We don’t have a lack of writers, we don’t have a lack of actors, we don’t have a lack of film-makers - so we don’t need AI,” she said. “The problem it solves is for the corporations that feel they don’t have wide enough profit margins - because if you can eliminate the overhead of having to pay everyone you can appease Wall Street and have greater earnings reports. “If AI use proliferates, the entertainment industry it will crater the entire structure of this business.”

Perhaps it is only a question of time before ChatGPT or Bard can conjure up an innovative movie script or turn an idea into a blockbuster screenplay.