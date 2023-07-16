Two die as heavy rains lash parts of KP

KHYBER /ISLAMABAD - The first downpour of the monsoon created havoc in Khyber where two persons including a child died and several others wounded in rain related accident. Res­cue workers confirmed the incidents of build­ing collapse during the heavy rain and storm in Landi Kotal, sub-division of Khyber on Saturday morning.

In the first incident which took place in Durma Kor, Loy-Shel­man village of Landi Kotal, a minor boy, Ahmad son of Khan Wali died during the rain. Po­lice sources informed that a tribal youth namely Inzemam Khan son of Zever Khan, resi­dent of Charbagh, Pased Khel was on his way to Peshawar from Landi Kotal when he was washed away by a heavy flood while crossing the spillway. The body of the deceased was lat­er found in Ali Masjid and was shifted to Headquarter Hospi­tal, Landi Kotal for medic-legal formalities.

After confirming identifica­tion, the body was handed over to its heir for burial purposes. Heavy rain demolished bound­ary walls and houses in Piro Khel, Loy-Shelman and adja­cent localities. According to the locals, torrential rain washed away link roads in Kando Khel, Fatmi Khel, Shiekhmal Khel etc, in addition with two vehi­cles were also washed away by the flood water.

Landslides near the Anzari checkpoint cut the territorial connection of Landi Kotal with Loy-Shelman, police informed.

Tribal Electric Supply Com­pany (TESCO) official said that approximately six pylons fell down in the rain that suspend­ed power supply to Sultan Khe, Mirdad Khel and Shelman ar­eas of Landi Kotal and soon electricity would be restored.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber announced a compen­sation package for the deceased and said those who lost their property in rain would also be facilitated as per the procedure.

It is to be mentioned here that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has is­sued a monsoon alert for Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the month of July and the authorities concerned have urged residents to take neces­sary precautions.

Meanwhile, heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low ly­ing areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujran­wala, Lahore from 15 to 17 July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltis­tan and hilly areas of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa during the period.

According to a report aired by a private news channel on Saturday, Rain/wind-thunder­shower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhano­ti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Mur­ree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawal­pindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Farmers are advised to man­age their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are ad­vised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situa­tion during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunder­storm may damage loose struc­tures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing normally while River Sutlej continues to run in low flood at Suleimanki.

According to the daily FFC re­port on Saturday, the combined live storage of Mangla, Tarbe­la & Chashma reservoirs was 8.567 MAF which is 63.73% of the total 13.443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecast­ing Division (FFD) Lahore, yes­terday’s trough of Wester­ly Wave over North-eastern Afghanistan lies over the North­ern parts of Pakistan.

Moderate Moist Currents from the Arabian Sea are pen­etrating into upper parts of Pa­kistan up to 5,000 feet. More­over, the Well-Marked Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending North-east­wards. Also, a monsoon low was likely to develop over the Northern Bay of Bengal.

For the next 24 hours, scat­tered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with iso­lated heavy falls is expected over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divi­sions of the Punjab and Pesha­war, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including the upper catchments of all the major riv­ers of the Indus River System.

Isolated wind thunderstorms/rain may also occur over Zhob, Lorala, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions of Balochistan during the same period.