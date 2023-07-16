Sunday, July 16, 2023
Two former KP MPAs arrested in May 9 cases

APP
July 16, 2023
PESHAWAR   -    Former Members of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly, Arbab Waseem Hayat and Malik Wa­jid, were arrested on Saturday. The arrests came after their bail application for pre-arrest relief was rejected by the An­ti-Terrorism Court. The court hearing was presided over by Justice Aamir Nazir. Arbab Waseem and Malik Wajid had earlier filed a bail application in an attempt to evade arrest in a case related to inciting violence and vandalism on May 9. Their bail was rejected and at Khan Razaq Police arrested them in the jurisdiction of court.

