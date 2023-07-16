Wapda win 14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

LAHORE-Pakistan Wapda claimed victory in the 14th National Men and Women Ju-Jitsu Championship, which concluded on Saturday at Post Graduate College Abbottabad.

Wapda secured 14 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals to emerge as the winners while Navy claimed the runner-up position with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 11 bronze medals and Army secured third place with 4 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Additionally, Police won 1 gold medal, KPK secured 3 silver and 10 bronze, Sindh claimed 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze and Punjab earned 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Over 300 participants from 10 affiliated units competed in the championship, which was held in Abbottabad on July 14 and 15. The teams represented various institutions including the Army, Navy, Wapda, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, GB, AJK and KPK.

Chairman of the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF), Khalil Ahmed Khan, presented the winner and runner-up trophies. He congratulated Pakistan Wapda for their outstanding performance in the national ju-jitsu championship. He commended all participating teams and players for their remarkable performances and expressed hope that they would continue to strive for success.

The PJJF Chairman extended his gratitude to the district administration of Abbottabad, the Directorate General of Sports KP, and the RSO for sponsoring the championship. Furthermore, he thanked the Principal of Post Graduate College Abbottabad No. 1, Mumtaz Ali, for providing unwavering support to the players throughout the championship.