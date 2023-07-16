Will step down next month, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his government would hand over power to an interim setup before the end of its term next month.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Sialkot Women University, he said laptops had been distributed among students on merit. He said 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students.

"Providing relief to people is the first priority of the government. Efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to business community," he added.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would turn Pakistan into a progressive state if the people gave him another opportunity to lead the country.

"Under the leadership of Nawaz, we have delivered on ground and those who were conspiring against the state had got their conspiracies buried," he said while addressing a cheques distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme.

He said if given an opportunity in the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of the PML-N Pakistan Muslim League-N, would change destiny of the country by taking it on the path of progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz said they would accept the public mandate in the upcoming polls and urged the people to take their decisions after looking into certain facts and by juxtaposing the performance of the PML-N governments with that of the PTI’s four years’ saga of destruction.

Lauding the statesmanship qualities of his elder brother, the premier regretted that former prime minister and his leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power despite the fact that he had ended hours long crippling loadshedding, provided laptops and loans to youth, brought multi-billions China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) power and road infrastructure projects during 2015.