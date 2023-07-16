You will have to answer for your actions, PTI chairman threatens investigators

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan defended his supporters' pro­tests inside the cantonment areas when he appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 9 violent incidents.

Reportedly, the former premier was in­terrogated by a six-member panel compris­ing a DIG, SSP and four SPs for an hour at the DIG Investigation head­quarters for his alleged role in the attacks on the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) and other military installations in the city. “We will ask you only profession­al questions,” JIT members reportedly told Khan. Ac­cording to a private TV chan­nel, when asked whether the May 9 events were planned or just a coincidence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said it was a conspira­cy against him and his par­ty. “I have got nothing to do with it, it was planned else­where,” he said. He was also asked why the PTI support­ers protested inside can­tonment areas, to which he said, “people were bound to go there because I was arrested by a commander.” “There is evidence that you provoked them and gave orders,” JIT asked. The PTI chairman, according to the sources, rejected the alle­gation and maintained that protesters were acting on their own and went to those places voluntarily. “Every­thing that happened that day was a conspiracy,” the PTI chief said, according to the sources aware of the de­tails. The JIT also showed various videos and pictures to the PTI chief related to the May 9 mayhem. The sourc­es said that Imran Khan de­nied knowing any of the pro­testors in those visuals and said, “they are not my peo­ple”. Khan also warned the JIT members of consequenc­es for actions taken against his party, sources said Sat­urday. “I will make a come­back and you will have to an­swer for all your actions,” he said to the JIT members in a threatening tone.