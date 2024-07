17 arrested for overpricing essentials

LAHORE - In a significant move to enforce official prices, the Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 2,436 locations, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told media on Monday that 15 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 200,000 have been imposed for 78 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at governmentapproved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation at the procession routs and shifted four truck-load to the MCL junk yard. More than 85 temporary encroachment have been cleared during the move.