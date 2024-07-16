17 rehabilitated common Indian kites released by IWMB

ISLAMABAD - The Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre of the Islamabad Wild­life Management Board (IWMB) has successfully rehabilitated and released 17 Common Indian Kites back into the wild. These kites were rescued and treated for dehydration during the peak heatwave season.

During this period, the rescue center received around 3-4 de­hydrated Common Kites, which were rehabilitated under expert care, Deputy Director of Re­search and Planning at IWMB, Sakhawat Ali, informed APP.

Ali explained that these kites were either dehydrated or had injuries, often due to entangle­ment in kite strings. Dehydra­tion was treated with ORS water, recommended for its easy avail­ability and effectiveness in re­hydration, administered under expert supervision by trained medical practitioners and veter­inarians. He emphasized that the public plays a crucial role in ini­tial first aid by providing shade and ORS water to dehydrated birds before transferring them to the rescue clinic.

Ali noted that despite appear­ing motionless, dehydrated kites often recover if rescued prompt­ly. Over 50 kites are currently under care at the rescue center, with 10 already healed and slat­ed for release.

Highlighting the ecological role of kites and crows as scav­engers, Ali underscored their importance in maintaining en­vironmental hygiene by dispos­ing of animal carcasses, thus preventing disease spread that could affect human health.

He mentioned the IWMB’s ef­forts to manage the Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre without a dedicated budget, aiming to es­tablish a comprehensive wildlife clinic. This initiative requires es­sential equipment such as medi­cal kits, operation tables, medi­cations, and modern gadgets like X-ray machines. The IWMB has received support from Four Paws, a global animal rescue organization, providing medi­cations to enhance their rescue and rehabilitation capabilities.

Ali emphasized the intensive effort involved in rehabilitating injured wildlife, requiring spe­cialized care from trained staff and volunteers.

The IWMB actively engages with international wildlife res­cue organizations through social media and virtual platforms to enhance its expertise and capac­ity in wildlife management.