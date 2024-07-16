17 rehabilitated common Indian kites released by IWMB

ISLAMABAD - The Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has successfully rehabilitated and released 17 Common Indian Kites back into the wild. These kites were rescued and treated for dehydration during the peak heatwave season.
During this period, the rescue center received around 3-4 dehydrated Common Kites, which were rehabilitated under expert care, Deputy Director of Research and Planning at IWMB, Sakhawat Ali, informed APP.
Ali explained that these kites were either dehydrated or had injuries, often due to entanglement in kite strings. Dehydration was treated with ORS water, recommended for its easy availability and effectiveness in rehydration, administered under expert supervision by trained medical practitioners and veterinarians. He emphasized that the public plays a crucial role in initial first aid by providing shade and ORS water to dehydrated birds before transferring them to the rescue clinic.
Ali noted that despite appearing motionless, dehydrated kites often recover if rescued promptly. Over 50 kites are currently under care at the rescue center, with 10 already healed and slated for release.
Highlighting the ecological role of kites and crows as scavengers, Ali underscored their importance in maintaining environmental hygiene by disposing of animal carcasses, thus preventing disease spread that could affect human health.
He mentioned the IWMB’s efforts to manage the Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre without a dedicated budget, aiming to establish a comprehensive wildlife clinic. This initiative requires essential equipment such as medical kits, operation tables, medications, and modern gadgets like X-ray machines. The IWMB has received support from Four Paws, a global animal rescue organization, providing medications to enhance their rescue and rehabilitation capabilities.
Ali emphasized the intensive effort involved in rehabilitating injured wildlife, requiring specialized care from trained staff and volunteers.
The IWMB actively engages with international wildlife rescue organizations through social media and virtual platforms to enhance its expertise and capacity in wildlife management.