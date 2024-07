SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - Two children were killed in a mine blast inci­dent that took place near Si­rarogha area of Bangay Wal­la, South Waziristan Agency (SWA), tv channels quot­ing DPO reported on Mon­day. According to DPO Ma­lik Habib, two children lost their lives in a mine blast incident that was reported near the Sirarogha area of Bangay Walla. Police after re­ceiving information rushed to the site to shift the bodies to a nearby hospital. Investi­gations are underway.