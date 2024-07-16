80 to 100 Katcha area dacoits have so far surrendered to police, claims Sindh home minister

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Has­san Lanjar said in a press conference here on Monday that the successes achieved by the police in the Katcha areas are the result of their hard work and best strategy. He assured that in case of organised crimes in any area, the relevant district officer will be held responsible. He said that an award of Rs5 lac has been announced for SSP East and his team for their excellent performance in the police encounter on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

He said that the Sindh Police are performing well during the Mu­harram events, and in this regard, a conversation has also been held with K-Electric to avoid load-shedding for three days during Muharram. He said that the notorious dacoit Amjad bhayo, involved in the kidnapping of important personalities of the Hindu community, has finally been killed, which has sparked a wave of happi­ness in the Hindu community, and they have also chanted slogans in favour of the Sindh Police. The Sindh government had fixed a bounty of Rs50 lac on Amjad Bhayo’s head.

He said that so far, 80 to 100 sus­pects have surrendered their arms in the Katcha areas. He said that the officers and personnel of the Sindh Police are our arms, and on this oc­casion, he praised the Sindh Police boxer Shahir Khan Afridi for winning the title against India in the boxing competition and announced a prize of one million rupees.

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the press conference agenda and said that the security of around 40,000 personalities associated with the Bohra community from other countries is being ensured at the pro­vincial level, and in this regard, the police are taking all measures under a comprehensive security plan.s

He said that Muharram arrange­ments, the security of 4,135 proces­sions across the province has been ensured with the deployment of over 50,000 police personnel, and as part of the security plan, police personnel have been deployed in various dis­tricts since the first of Muharram.

Regarding police performance against crime, the IGP Sindh said that since the last four months, police operations against drug mafia/drug dealers have been ongoing at an ex­treme pace, during which over 300 suspects have been arrested. There were around 575 drug dealers op­erating in the city. 4,760 cases have been registered against drug deal­ers. He said that this year, 72 citizens were killed by street criminals dur­ing robberies. Police have registered 69 cases against the culprits and ar­rested 65 street criminals. Similarly, this year, there have been 471 police encounters in the last four months, and significant successes have been achieved against dacoits in the Kat­cha areas. The successes include the killing of notorious dacoit Teeghani and the arrest of a dacoit in Ranipur, as well as the killing of a dacoit in Nosheroferoze.

He said that the East Police have done commendable work against crime, under which a major drug deal­er was killed in an encounter in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police sta­tion. The CTD police arrested a terror­ist planning terrorism in Muharram due to their excellent intelligence. The IGP Sindh said that improving the en­vironment of police stations is my pri­ority, and my target for this year is to improve around 100 police stations. Sindh Police have 484 police stations, and each police station is being made financially autonomous by providing them with a regular budget.

The IGP said that practical steps are being taken to modernise the Sindh Investigation Department accord­ing to the requirements of the mod­ern era, and in this regard, the Sindh government is providing full support and assistance. An amount of Rs500 million has been allocated for the Investigation Department. Similarly, under the health insurance scheme, police personnel will be given Rs10 lac each for medical treatment. The Safe City Project has been launched to ensure the safety of the city.