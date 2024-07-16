8th Muharram processions end peacefully in DIK, Haripur, Kohat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Tazia processions in con­nection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ghazi Abbas Alamdar (RA) on 8th Muharram ended peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur and Kohat on Monday.

In Dera Ismail Khan one of the huge processions of 8th Muharram in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ghazi Abbas Alamdar (RA) passed through the traditional routes and ended at the Imambar­gah Haider Shah Sherazi, the second big procession started from Imambargah Haider Shah Sherazi and ended at Jamia Masjid Lato Faqir.

During the processions, the mourners recited Nohas and beat their chest for the martyrs of Karbala. Langar, Niaz and Sabeel-e-Hussain were also ar­ranged on different points on the routes of the processions.

The police and other law enforcement forces, as well as volunteers from Shia associa­tions, provided security during the procession.

The streets and paths leading to the procession were com­pletely sealed off while compre­hensive checking of people was carried out by Police Personnel.

At the end the processions, special prayers were offered for the establishment of peace in Muharram across the coun­try, especially in Dera Ismail Khan. Prayers were also of­fered for the security of the oppressed Kashmiri and Pal­estinian Muslims and the country’s security.

On this occasion, security was on high alert at the passageways of the procession, besides the es­tablishment of joint checkpoints of the police and FC while spe­cially trained snipers of the Elite Force are on alert at the rooftop of the buildings. The three-layer security to the mourning pro­cession was provided.

HARIPUR: The 8th Muharram procession on Monday culminat­ed peacefully in Sarai Saleh amid strict security measures.

The main procession com­menced from the residence of Syed Safdar Hussain Shah at Takiya Sarai Saleh, with ex­tensive security measures in place. SP Investigation Jamil ur Rehman, DSP City Munir Khan and SHO Thana Sarai Saleh Sa­jid Nawaz directly supervised the arrangements.

Before the procession, all routes were checked by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) unit and sniffer dogs. Roads and passages along the proces­sion route were secured with barriers, and police personnel were deployed. Expert snipers and elite force personnel were stationed on high-rise build­ings and walk-through gates were installed at entry points to ensure thorough checking of participants.

To maintain traffic flow and minimise public inconvenience, alternative routes were desig­nated as the GT Road in Sarai Saleh was closed for the pro­cession. Alongside the police, officers and personnel from the Special Branch, CTD, district administration, hospital staff, Rescue 1122, and the municipal committee were on duty.

Before the 8th Muharram pro­cession Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad, DPO Suleman Zafar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Islahud­din thoroughly reviewed secu­rity arrangements, inspected the routes, and met with members of the Ulema Peace Committee.

DC and DPO Haripur con­ducted a detailed review of the routes and security ar­rangements, met with officers on duty, and instructed them to remain vigilant until the conclusion of the procession. They emphasised that Haripur Police is utilising all available resources to ensure a peaceful Muharram and appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders in achieving this goal.

KOHAT: The eighth Muharram mourning procession in Kohat district concluded safely and peacefully on Monday.

According to DC Office, Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir and District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan along with district administra­tion, police and army officials monitored the event from a cen­tral control room.

They used CCTV cameras to electronically oversee the pro­ceedings and also conducted physical checks in sensitive ar­eas along the procession route.

The main market was sealed off with special barricades, and access to the procession was re­stricted to those who had been thoroughly searched.

Security personnel repeatedly scanned the routes to ensure nothing disrupted the tradition­al mourning procession.