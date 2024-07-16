8th Muhrram procession ends safely in Khairpur

SUKKUR - The main procession of 8th Muhrram was taken out in Khairpur on Monday, from Markazi Imam Barhgah Hy­dery, which passed through various traditional routes and culminated at Hussaini Imambargah, old Karachi Road, amid tight security. All main roads leading to the procession route re­mained closed for traffic. The traffic was diverted to alternative routes. As many as 6,000 police officials were deployed where the procession passed through city, said Khairpur SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh. Be­sides, the policemen were also deployed at 15 rooftops in the route. Deputy Inspec­tor General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Peer Muham­mad Shah monitored secu­rity of the central proces­sion at the control system established at the SSP office with the help of closed-circuit television cameras installed at different places. He directed the police to provide report of security monitoring on daily basis till the 10th Muharram DIG Sukkur also asked the of­ficers of the Sukkur, Khair­pur and Ghotki districts for strengthening of coordina­tion with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies so that intelligence could be shared on time to prevent any eventuality.