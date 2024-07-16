AIOU announces autumn 2024 admissions

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester’s first phase. The last date to apply for Matric, FA, and I.Com programs is September 5, while the deadline for MBA, BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs is August 20, said a press release on Monday.
Application forms for Matric, FA, and I.Com programs can be obtained from the University’s main campus, regional offices, liaison offices, and prospect selling points. Admissions for MBA, BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs are strictly online, with application forms and prospects available on the University’s website.