AIOU announces autumn 2024 admissions

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admissions for the Autumn 2024 semes­ter’s first phase. The last date to apply for Matric, FA, and I.Com programs is Septem­ber 5, while the deadline for MBA, BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs is August 20, said a press release on Monday.

Application forms for Matric, FA, and I.Com programs can be obtained from the University’s main campus, regional offic­es, liaison offices, and prospect selling points. Admissions for MBA, BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs are strictly online, with application forms and prospects available on the Uni­versity’s website.