Balochistan High Court orders to quash FIR against Achakzai

QUETTA - Ba­lochistan High Court on Monday issued directives for quashing First Infor­mation Report (FIR) regis­tered against Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Chairman and MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai. A division bench of Balochistan High Court com­prising Justice Mohammad Ejaz Swati and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana announced the verdict. Advocate Kamran Mulakhail and Habibullah Nasar appeared on behalf of PkMAP chairman. After hearing both the parties, the court on ground of in­sufficient evidences against PkMAP chairman directed the administration to quash the FIR. It may be recalled that an FIR was lodged in March 2024, against MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai for occupying government land illegally.