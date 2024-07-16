Tuesday, July 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan High Court orders to quash FIR against Achakzai

Balochistan High Court orders to quash FIR against Achakzai
Agencies
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA   -   Ba­lochistan High Court on Monday issued directives for quashing First Infor­mation Report (FIR) regis­tered against Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Chairman and MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai. A division bench of Balochistan High Court com­prising Justice Mohammad Ejaz Swati and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana announced the verdict. Advocate Kamran Mulakhail and Habibullah Nasar appeared on behalf of PkMAP chairman. After hearing both the parties, the court on ground of in­sufficient evidences against PkMAP chairman directed the administration to quash the FIR. It may be recalled that an FIR was lodged in March 2024, against MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai for occupying government land illegally.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024