Ban on PTI to damage democracy, fear political parties

ISLAMABAD - Political parties particularly the ruling PML-N’s ally, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have critically responded to the government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) saying this step would only damage the democracy in the country. PPP sources told The Nation that the party had conveyed this message to the PML-N referring to the similar decisions in the past that weak­ened the democracy. PPP lead­ership, according to the sourc­es, instructed the party leaders to oppose any such move after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s announcement that the government was considering to ban the PTI. He also claimed that allies were taken into confidence on this matter.

PPP leaders however, main­tained that they were not con­sulted and do not support the decision to ban PTI. PPP lead­ers Khurshid Shah and Farhat­ullah Babar said the PPP op­poses the imposition of the ban on any party. PPP leader Khur­sheed Shah noted that his par­ty was not consulted about the ban and emphasized the need for political dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

Farhatullah Babar said the talk of banning a political par­ty or trial of a political leader for treason was “rubbish” and “unsustainable”. “US democra­cy will sustain its current crisis. Pakistani democracy, indeed state itself, is unlikely to sustain self-imposed crisis. Be warned,” he posted on X.

The decision was also con­demned by PPP leader Raza Rabbani, who said that banning a political party goes against democratic norms and would only exacerbate the country’s political and economic instabil­ity. Other parties including the Awami National Party, the Ja­maat-e-Islami and PML (Quaid-e-Azam) also rejected the gov­ernment’s decision.

Former PML-N senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also criticized the move, suggesting that it would undermine polit­ical stability and economic re­vival. This is not the first time in Pakistan’s 75-year histo­ry that a political party is fac­ing a possible ban. The country has a long history of proscrib­ing political parties deemed a threat to the state. In July 1954, the Communist Party of Paki­stan was banned, accused of at­tempting to overthrow Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan’s gov­ernment in 1951.

On March 26, 1971, President Yahya Khan banned Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League following Sheikh’s an­nouncement of a non-coopera­tion movement.

The National Awami Party (NAP) faction led by Wali Khan was banned twice within eight years, first by Yahya Khan’s government in 1971 and then by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s gov­ernment in 1975. The original NAP had split in 1967 into fac­tions led by Maulana Bhashani and Abdul Wali Khan. The Wali Khan faction was later renamed the National Democratic Party, which eventually became the Awami National Party. In May 2020, Imran Khan’s govern­ment outlawed the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar (JSQM-A), along with two allegedly mil­itant groups - the Sindhudesh Liberation Army and the Sind­hudesh Revolutionary Army - citing involvement in terrorism.

On April 15, 2021, the Punjab government had banned Teh­rik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests that resulted in the deaths of sev­eral policemen. The provin­cial government’s request for the ban, approved by the fed­eral cabinet, led to the prohi­bition under the Anti-Terror­ism Act 1997. Despite this, TLP continued to participate in elections as it was not delisted by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The party’s ban was eventually lifted on November 7, 2021, and its detained chief Saad Rizvi was released on No­vember 18.