Ban on PTI to damage democracy, fear political parties

ISLAMABAD - Political parties particularly the ruling PML-N’s ally, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have critically responded to the government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) saying this step would only damage the democracy in the country. PPP sources told The Nation that the party had conveyed this message to the PML-N referring to the similar decisions in the past that weakened the democracy. PPP leadership, according to the sources, instructed the party leaders to oppose any such move after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s announcement that the government was considering to ban the PTI. He also claimed that allies were taken into confidence on this matter.
PPP leaders however, maintained that they were not consulted and do not support the decision to ban PTI. PPP leaders Khurshid Shah and Farhatullah Babar said the PPP opposes the imposition of the ban on any party. PPP leader Khursheed Shah noted that his party was not consulted about the ban and emphasized the need for political dialogue to address the country’s challenges.
Farhatullah Babar said the talk of banning a political party or trial of a political leader for treason was “rubbish” and “unsustainable”. “US democracy will sustain its current crisis. Pakistani democracy, indeed state itself, is unlikely to sustain self-imposed crisis. Be warned,” he posted on X.
The decision was also condemned by PPP leader Raza Rabbani, who said that banning a political party goes against democratic norms and would only exacerbate the country’s political and economic instability. Other parties including the Awami National Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami and PML (Quaid-e-Azam) also rejected the government’s decision.
Former PML-N senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also criticized the move, suggesting that it would undermine political stability and economic revival. This is not the first time in Pakistan’s 75-year history that a political party is facing a possible ban. The country has a long history of proscribing political parties deemed a threat to the state. In July 1954, the Communist Party of Pakistan was banned, accused of attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan’s government in 1951.
On March 26, 1971, President Yahya Khan banned Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League following Sheikh’s announcement of a non-cooperation movement.
The National Awami Party (NAP) faction led by Wali Khan was banned twice within eight years, first by Yahya Khan’s government in 1971 and then by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government in 1975. The original NAP had split in 1967 into factions led by Maulana Bhashani and Abdul Wali Khan. The Wali Khan faction was later renamed the National Democratic Party, which eventually became the Awami National Party. In May 2020, Imran Khan’s government outlawed the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar (JSQM-A), along with two allegedly militant groups - the Sindhudesh Liberation Army and the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army - citing involvement in terrorism.
On April 15, 2021, the Punjab government had banned Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests that resulted in the deaths of several policemen. The provincial government’s request for the ban, approved by the federal cabinet, led to the prohibition under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Despite this, TLP continued to participate in elections as it was not delisted by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The party’s ban was eventually lifted on November 7, 2021, and its detained chief Saad Rizvi was released on November 18.