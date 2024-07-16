Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Battagram police launch WhatsApp channel

APP
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

BATTAGRAM   -   Battagram police on Sunday took a significant leap forward in enhancing communication with citizens by introducing a dedicated WhatsApp channel, aims to provide real-time updates and guidance to the public, fostering a foundation of trust, transparency, and accountability.

By employing the power of WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms, Battagram police seek to ensure that accurate information reaches citizens promptly, countering the spread of misinformation and rumors.

The Battagram police WhatsApp channel has already gained significant traction, with a rapidly growing number of subscribers eager to stay informed and engaged with the authorities. By subscribing to the channel, citizens can receive timely updates on various matters, enabling them to stay informed and connected with the police department.

This milestone marks a significant step towards creating a more transparent and connected community, where citizens can trust the information they receive and feel empowered to play an active role in maintaining law and order. The Battagram police WhatsApp channel is a testament to the department’s dedication to building a strong relationship with the public and enhancing communication.

The launch of the Battagram police WhatsApp channel has started a new era of police-citizen collaboration, where citizens can access accurate information, report incidents, and provide feedback directly to the authorities. This direct communication channel enables the police to respond promptly to citizen concerns, ensuring a more effective and efficient response to emergencies.

Citizens can subscribe to the Battagram police WhatsApp channel by clicking (https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8JgO2CsU9NDU8vuq3b). By joining this channel, citizens can stay informed, engaged, and connected with the authorities, playing a vital role in maintaining a safe and secure community.

