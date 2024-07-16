Chair IPO-Pakistan meets executive director of CISSS

KARACHI - Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil, Chair IPO-Pakistan, emphasised the critical role of intellectual property in safeguarding national security and driving economic growth during a meeting with Ambassador (r) Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS). Chair IPO-Pakistan stressed that a robust IP system is vital for attracting investments, promoting entrepreneurship, and protecting innovations in strategic technologies. “The effective protection and management of IP is essential for a nation’s economic and national security,” Faruk Amil said. “It encourages innovation, attracts foreign investment, and helps to build a competitive edge in the global market.” He further emphasized that intellectual property protection is critical for the development of strategic industries such as telecommunications, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The meeting was attended by key officials from CISSS and IPO-Pakistan, including Aftab Hussain, Director Research, CISSS, Dr. Saba Sahar, Associate Director, CISSS, Lt Col (r) Azfar Bilal Qureshi TI (M), Associate Director Research, CISSS, and Ms Saima Kanwal, Senior Patent Examiner, IPO-Pakistan. The participants discussed the importance of intellectual property in the knowledge economy and its impact on national security and economic prosperity. Ambassador (r) Qazi M Khalilullah expressed interest in exploring areas of mutual collaboration between CISSS and IPO-Pakistan to strengthen intellectual property regimes and promote research and development in strategic technologies. “This collaboration will help to identify and protect innovation and intellectual property in strategic sectors, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and national security of Pakistan,” Ambassador Khalilullah said.

