Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad division Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon visited Bhit Shah shrine to review security arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharam ul Haram.
According to a handout issued by the district information office, the commissioner laid a floral wreath on the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and inspected CCTV surveillance control room.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh and SSP Syed Asghar Shah gave briefing to the commissioner about deployment of security personnel. The commissioner directed officers of all departments to remain alert during 9th and 10th of Muharram and ensure strict security arrangements to avert any untoward incident.
Earlier, DC Matiari presided over a high level meeting in his office for finalising Muharam arrangements. SSP Matiari SyedAsghar Ali Shah, DHO Ghulam Hussain, AC Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr Muzaahir, AC Saeed Abad Hataf Siyal, officers of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were also present in the meeting.