Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad division Com­missioner Bilal Ahmed Memon visited Bhit Shah shrine to re­view security arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharam ul Haram.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the commissioner laid a floral wreath on the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and inspected CCTV surveillance control room.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shai­kh and SSP Syed Asghar Shah gave briefing to the commission­er about deployment of security personnel. The commissioner di­rected officers of all departments to remain alert during 9th and 10th of Muharram and ensure strict security arrangements to avert any untoward incident.

Earlier, DC Matiari presided over a high level meeting in his office for finalising Muharam arrangements. SSP Matiari Sye­dAsghar Ali Shah, DHO Ghulam Hussain, AC Matiari Abdul Sat­tar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr Muzaahir, AC Saeed Abad Hataf Siyal, of­ficers of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were also present in the meeting.