Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Control room at DC office activated to monitor processions

Agencies
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A control room has been activated in the DC office to monitor the routes of processions on the 9th and 10th of Muharram here on Monday. The routes of A, B and C category processions are being monitored with closed circuit cameras, while patchwork, lights and barbed wire have been installed. Meanwhile, missing manhole covers and generators have also been arranged in the provincial metropolis. According to the district administration sources, 470 closed circuit cameras have been installed on the routes of five major processions, while 425 cameras have been installed outside various Imam bargahs of the city. Likewise, 190 walk-through gates have been installed on the procession routes and 11,573 police personnel are performing their duties.

Agencies

