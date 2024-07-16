Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi in illegal recruitment case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Monday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 29 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next hearing date. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceed­ings wherein other accused who were on bail also appeared and marked their attendance. A counsel on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi sub­mitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and doctors had advised him to rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day.

At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Parvez Elahi from personal appearance, adjourning the hearing until July 29. However, the court observed that it was the last opportunity and Parvez Elahi should appear on the next hearing date. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied posi­tions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influenc­ing appointments after receiving bribes.