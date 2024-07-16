Court reserves verdict on Lahore police plea seeking 30-day physical remand of Imran

MAY 9 CASES AGAINST PTI LEADERS.

Grants bail to Yasmin Rashid, 2 other PTI leaders.

LAHORE - The Lahore Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday reserved its ver­dict on an application filed by police for the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad con­ducted proceedings on the appli­cation, with the attendance of the PTI founder marked through a vid­eo link. The court conducted pro­ceedings on the application at dif­ferent intervals in the evening and reserved its verdict after hearing de­tailed arguments from both parties.

The prosecution had requested the court to grant a 30-day physi­cal remand of the PTI founder for in­vestigations in connection with the 12 cases related to the May 9 riots. However, the PTI founder’s counsel stated that physical remand could not be granted without the accused being physically present in court.

Also, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a case of torch­ing Shadman Police Station during the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad con­ducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was produced af­ter being brought from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. During the proceedings, the court indicted PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who pleaded not guilty and expressed his intent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned the proceedings until July 18 and sum­moned prosecution witnesses to re­cord their statements on the next date of hearing.

The copy of the challan (charge sheet) had already been given to the accused at the last hearing.

Shadman police had registered a case regarding the attack on the police station during the May 9 violence. Meanwhile, the ATC on Monday granted bail to Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sar­fraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in separate cases relat­ed to the May 9 riots.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was granted post-arrest bail in connection with the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town. Similarly, Omar Sar­fraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry were granted post-arrest bail in a case in­volving the torching of a container in Gulberg. The court required each of the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to secure their bail.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad an­nounced the verdict on the post-ar­rest bail petitions of the PTI leaders after the completion of arguments from both parties.

The Gulberg and Model Town po­lice had registered cases regarding the torching of a container and the PML-N office during the May 9 riots.