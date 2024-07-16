CPDI urges lawmakers to address rising NCDs through special initiatives

RAWALPINDI - The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has issued an urgent appeal to the Chairman Senate, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and the Speaker of the National Assembly to tackle the increasing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases through dedicated initiatives.
In a statement released on Sunday, CPDI highlighted that these health issues are largely attributed to the unchecked consumption of unhealthy foods containing high levels of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs), sodium, and sugar.
The Institute warned that without immediate measures to reduce dietary risk factors, the scale of the NCDs problem could escalate dramatically in the near future. Health sector experts agree that iTFAs, sodium, and sugar significantly contribute to coronary heart disease, diabetes, cancers, hypertension, and premature deaths.
CPDI’s communication calls for a dedicated session or at least a full day in the National Assembly to discuss the deteriorating public health situation. It stresses the need for public authorities to address lifestyle and diet-related risk factors by reviewing existing laws and policies related to iTFAs, sodium, and sugar in food.
Proposing the formation of a special committee comprising experts in food and health matters, CPDI advocates consulting experts from both public and civil society sectors to comprehensively address these issues. It recommends banning unhealthy food items, particularly sugary drinks and foods high in iTFAs, sodium, and sugar, from official meetings and functions within office premises, as well as from cafeteria menus. Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, expressed optimism that these measures would effectively combat the public health crisis associated with NCDs in Pakistan.
CPDI has formally requested meetings with the legislative leaders to present research-based findings and propose strategies for better governance of the country’s food systems.