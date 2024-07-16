CPDI urges lawmakers to address rising NCDs through special initiatives

RAWALPINDI - The Centre for Peace and Development Ini­tiatives (CPDI) has issued an urgent appeal to the Chairman Senate, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and the Speaker of the National Assembly to tackle the increasing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseas­es (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases through dedicated ini­tiatives.

In a statement released on Sunday, CPDI highlighted that these health issues are largely attributed to the unchecked consumption of unhealthy foods contain­ing high levels of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs), sodium, and sugar.

The Institute warned that without im­mediate measures to reduce dietary risk factors, the scale of the NCDs problem could escalate dramatically in the near future. Health sector experts agree that iTFAs, sodium, and sugar significantly contribute to coronary heart disease, dia­betes, cancers, hypertension, and prema­ture deaths.

CPDI’s communication calls for a ded­icated session or at least a full day in the National Assembly to discuss the deteriorating public health situation. It stresses the need for public authorities to address lifestyle and diet-related risk factors by reviewing existing laws and policies related to iTFAs, sodium, and sugar in food.

Proposing the formation of a special com­mittee comprising experts in food and health matters, CPDI advocates consulting experts from both public and civil society sectors to comprehensively address these issues. It recommends banning unhealthy food items, particularly sugary drinks and foods high in iTFAs, sodium, and sugar, from official meet­ings and functions within office premises, as well as from cafeteria menus. Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, ex­pressed optimism that these measures would effectively combat the public health crisis associated with NCDs in Pakistan.

CPDI has formally requested meetings with the legislative leaders to present re­search-based findings and propose strate­gies for better governance of the country’s food systems.