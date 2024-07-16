A hydel power project is a massive critical infrastructure domain. Both from the perspective of cost and utility, from planning to construction, there is no room for half-done work or miscalculations. The Neelum-Jhelum hydel power project, unfortunately, is becoming a burden because the initial ground surveys were faulty, causing the plant to shut down. This multi-million-dollar project was ideally supposed to add energy to the national grid, reduce high energy costs, cover shortages, and make lives easier. However, ‘criminal negligence,’ as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif notes, has turned the tide.

Though the investigation is ongoing and an initial report has been shared, those who gave the green signal despite incomplete feasibility and geological surveys must be held accountable. This is a collective loss to the national exchequer. Negligence such as this is why many projects become obsolete or fail to move beyond a certain point. For an infrastructure as significant as a hydel power project, this is sheer incompetence.

It is too early to determine the fate of the project or whether the experts working on it will overcome the technical halt. However, punishment for those responsible must be inevitable. The inability to report the problem when it first occurred in 2021 reflects a general, flawed sense of work and professional responsibility. Three years on, the problem recurs, and a strategic asset is at risk of becoming dysfunctional.

Neelum-Jhelum must be saved from becoming another forgotten project, and it is high time that a greater sense of urgency is attached to such matters. How many more similar projects do we stand to lose? It is a sorry state of affairs that for an economy hanging by a thread, huge losses are in store.