DC reviews security arrangements in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir Monday visited the Supreme Command Post Kohati to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram proces­sions. Administrative officers, police, Capital Metropolitan Gov­ernment, army officials, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, TMA, Rev­enue, and other department of­ficials also accompanied the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed on the compre­hensive security measures for the processions. Following the briefing, he toured various ar­eas of Peshawar to inspect the arrangements personally.

Expressing satisfaction over the security preparations, DC Afaq Wazir directed to take solid measures to prevent any untoward incident and ensure provision of necessary facilities at the Supreme Command Post. He emphasised the continuous 24/7 duty of officers from the district administration, army, police, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments at the command post. The Muharram processions are being closely monitored through CCTV cam­eras across the city to ensure safety and security.