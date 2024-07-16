DIG holds meeting to review security plan for Larkana

LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Range Larkana, Nasir Aftab Patahan, conducted a video call meeting on Monday to review the security ar­rangements for Muharram. The meeting was held in collaboration with various law enforcement agen­cies. Patahan issued instructions for the security of Muharram-ul-Haram in the five districts of Larkana Range, including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore at Kandakot districts. A total of 15,582 police officers and person­nel will be deployed for Muharram security duties.