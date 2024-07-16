DIG holds meeting to review security plan for Larkana

LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Range Larkana, Nasir Aftab Patahan, conducted a video call meeting on Monday to review the security arrangements for Muharram. The meeting was held in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies. Patahan issued instructions for the security of Muharram-ul-Haram in the five districts of Larkana Range, including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore at Kandakot districts. A total of 15,582 police officers and personnel will be deployed for Muharram security duties.