Early financial help to rain affectees directed

PESHAWAR - KP Minister for Public Health Engineering, Puthtunyaar Khan on Monday directed for providing in time finan­cial assistance to the peo­ple affected by the recent heavy rains. Following the directives, Secretary Relief KP, assured the minister that financial relief assis­tance will be provided to the affected people within the next few days. Former tehsil member, Masoom Wazir was also present on the occasion. Pukhtunyaar Khan said the provincial government stands with the rain-affected people at this critical juncture. The KP government will do its best to compensate for the losses of people incurred by the natural disasters. He said no effort will be spared in reaching out to the affected people and the financial assistance will be provided to every affected family without any discrimination. He said we do not believe in hollow slogans and rather in practical work adding that very soon the rain af­fected people will be pro­vided relief assistance.