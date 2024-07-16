Envoys of seven nations present diplomatic credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD - The envoys of seven countries includ­ing Zimbabwe, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Argentina, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Botswana presented their diplomat­ic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The President received creden­tials from the Ambassador-designate of Zimbabwe, Titus Mehliswa Jona­than Abu-Basutu; the Ambassador-designate of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir; the High Commissioner-designate of Rwanda, Ms. Harerimana Fatou; the Ambassador-designate of Argentina, Sebastian Sayus; the Am­bassador-designate of Myanmar, Wun­na Han; the Ambassador-designate of Cambodia, Sok Chea; and the Am­bassador-designate of Botswana, Dr. Batlang Comma Serema. Later, the en­voys also held separate meetings with the President. Talking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan had great investment opportunities and foreign countries should benefit from its investment-friendly environment. He highlighted that foreign investors should explore investment opportuni­ties in Pakistan’s agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, energy and mining sectors. The President stated that Pakistan wanted to broaden co­operation with all friendly countries in diverse fields, especially trade, invest­ment, and culture. He remarked that Pakistan attached great importance to expanding economic cooperation and further maximising trade volume with friendly countries to its fullest poten­tial. He also called for increasing con­tacts among the business communities to boost economic and trade relations. President Asif Ali Zardari congratu­lated the envoys on their appointment as ambassadors to Pakistan and ex­pressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutu­ally beneficial cooperation. Earlier, the envoys were presented guard of hon­our by a smartly turned-out contin­gent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.