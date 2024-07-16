Tuesday, July 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Envoys of seven nations present diplomatic credentials to President Zardari

Envoys also held separate meetings with the President

Envoys of seven nations present diplomatic credentials to President Zardari
Agencies
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The envoys of seven countries includ­ing Zimbabwe, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Argentina, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Botswana presented their diplomat­ic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The President received creden­tials from the Ambassador-designate of Zimbabwe, Titus Mehliswa Jona­than Abu-Basutu; the Ambassador-designate of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir; the High Commissioner-designate of Rwanda, Ms. Harerimana Fatou; the Ambassador-designate of Argentina, Sebastian Sayus; the Am­bassador-designate of Myanmar, Wun­na Han; the Ambassador-designate of Cambodia, Sok Chea; and the Am­bassador-designate of Botswana, Dr. Batlang Comma Serema. Later, the en­voys also held separate meetings with the President. Talking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan had great investment opportunities and foreign countries should benefit from its investment-friendly environment. He highlighted that foreign investors should explore investment opportuni­ties in Pakistan’s agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, energy and mining sectors. The President stated that Pakistan wanted to broaden co­operation with all friendly countries in diverse fields, especially trade, invest­ment, and culture. He remarked that Pakistan attached great importance to expanding economic cooperation and further maximising trade volume with friendly countries to its fullest poten­tial. He also called for increasing con­tacts among the business communities to boost economic and trade relations. President Asif Ali Zardari congratu­lated the envoys on their appointment as ambassadors to Pakistan and ex­pressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutu­ally beneficial cooperation. Earlier, the envoys were presented guard of hon­our by a smartly turned-out contin­gent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Trump makes first public appearance after assassination attempt

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1721101875.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024