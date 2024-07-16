Envoys present credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD - The envoys of Zimbabwe, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Argentina, Myan­mar, Cambodia, and Bo­tswana presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony at Ai­wan-e-Sadr on Monday.

President Zardari re­ceived credentials from Ambassador-designate of Zimbabwe, Mr. Titus Meh­liswa Jonathan Abu-Basu­tu, Ambassador-designate of Tajikistan, Mr. Sharifzo­da Yusuf Toir, High Commis­sioner-designate of Rwan­da, Ms. Harerimana Fatou, Ambassador-designate of Argentina, Mr. Sebastian Sayus, Ambassador-desig­nate of Myanmar, Mr. Wun­na Han, Ambassador-desig­nate of Cambodia, Mr. Sok Chea, and Ambassador-des­ignate of Botswana, Dr. Batlang Comma Serema.

Later, the envoys held sepa­rate meetings with the Presi­dent. During the meetings, President Zardari empha­sized Pakistan’s great invest­ment opportunities and en­couraged foreign countries to benefit from its invest­ment-friendly environment. He highlighted opportunities in agriculture, livestock, IT, energy, and mining sectors.

President Zardari ex­pressed Pakistan’s desire to broaden cooperation with all friendly countries, espe­cially in trade, investment, and culture. He stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation and maximizing trade volume with friendly countries, and he called for increased con­tacts among business com­munities to boost economic and trade relations.

President Zardari con­gratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed hope that they would enhance mutual­ly beneficial cooperation. Earlier, the envoys were presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forc­es upon their arrival at Ai­wan-e-Sadr.