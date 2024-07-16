Envoys present credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD - The envoys of Zimbabwe, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Argentina, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Botswana presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.
President Zardari received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Zimbabwe, Mr. Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu, Ambassador-designate of Tajikistan, Mr. Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, High Commissioner-designate of Rwanda, Ms. Harerimana Fatou, Ambassador-designate of Argentina, Mr. Sebastian Sayus, Ambassador-designate of Myanmar, Mr. Wunna Han, Ambassador-designate of Cambodia, Mr. Sok Chea, and Ambassador-designate of Botswana, Dr. Batlang Comma Serema.
Later, the envoys held separate meetings with the President. During the meetings, President Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s great investment opportunities and encouraged foreign countries to benefit from its investment-friendly environment. He highlighted opportunities in agriculture, livestock, IT, energy, and mining sectors.
President Zardari expressed Pakistan’s desire to broaden cooperation with all friendly countries, especially in trade, investment, and culture. He stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation and maximizing trade volume with friendly countries, and he called for increased contacts among business communities to boost economic and trade relations.
President Zardari congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed hope that they would enhance mutually beneficial cooperation. Earlier, the envoys were presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.