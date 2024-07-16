EU extends sanctions on Iran over its 'support' to Russia’s war in Ukraine, armed groups in Mideast, Red Sea

The EU on Monday announced extending sanctions on Iran over its support to Russia’s war in Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

“The (EU) Council today extended until 27 July 2025 the restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and for armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. Existing restrictive measures will continue to be reviewed annually,” the council said in a statement.

The sanctions which presently applies to 12 persons and nine entities, include asset freeze, prohibition on the provision of funds or economic resources, and travel ban to the EU.

In March 2024, the EU Council urged the third parties, including Iran, to immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In April 2024, the council reiterated its commitment to taking further restrictive measures against Iran, particularly in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles.

In May 2024, the council expanded the scope of the EU sanctions for Iran’s military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and support for armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.