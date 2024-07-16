FCCU’s robust financial aid programmes play vital role in building vibrant, diverse campus community

LAHORE - Higher education has long been a cornerstone of progress, promoting tolerance, innovation, and stronger communities across Pakistan and the globe. Despite prevalent economic challenges, a quality university education remains a tool that empowers individuals, fosters independence, and unlocks a world of opportunity. For 160 years, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), has championed this vision.

FCCU’s robust financial aid programs go beyond simply covering costs. They play a vital role in building a vibrant and diverse campus community, one that reflects the richness of Pakistan. For many students, these scholarships not only unlock a world of academic exploration but also experiences that shape their lives and equip them for future success.

Over the last few years, Pakistan has faced formidable challenges, including a pandemic, floods, earthquakes, and politico-economic upheaval. With service at the core of the university’s motto, FCCU responded by offering immediate relief to students affected, while also working tirelessly to increase its general scholarship fund. In the 2022-23 academic year alone, FCCU awarded over PKR 338 million in scholarships to 2,317 students. This isn’t just an investment in education – it’s an investment in Pakistan’s future. In the subsequent academic year (2023-24), FCCU exceeded expectations by awarding PKR 430 million in scholarships across all levels – Intermediate, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate.

FCCU’s scholarship program is fueled by a network of supporters – alumni, faculty, staff, foundations, philanthropists, and corporate partners – who share FCCU’s vision. The goal is clear: ensure all qualified students can receive higher education, regardless of their social, economic, or religious background, contributing to a brighter future. This generation of Forman graduates, following in the footsteps of over 30,000 alumni, will undoubtedly leave their mark, embodying the college’s motto: “By Love Serve One Another.”