FIA files review petition against acquittal of Sanam Javaid by local court

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday filed review petition against acquittal of PTI activist Sanam Javaid by Judicial Majistarte Malik Muhammad Imran at District Courts Islamabad.

The FIA pleaded in the petition that the agency had sought six-day physi­cal remand of the PTI activist from the judicial magistrate. However, instead of granting physical remand or judicial custody, the court discharged accused on the same day. The writ petition fur­ther stated that in her tweet by Sanam Javaid from an account, followed by 200,000 people, she allegedly hurled direct threats to kill head of the insti­tution and glorified the offence.

The FIA further said they wanted video and voice analysis of the accused lady since she still had not surren­dered her Twitter account which was very necessary to be obtained. FIA de­clared Judicial Magistrate Malik M Im­ran’s order on Sunday passed in hasty manner by non-reading and misread­ing of facts and evidnece available on record. The writ petition was marked to Additional District and Sessions Judge Af­zal Majoka who was on leave on Monday. The petition was forwarded to duty judge, additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia who marked it back to Judge Majoka. Petition has been fixed for hearing on July 18th.

Around afternoon on Monday, Sanam Javaid was presented in the court of Ju­dicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas Shah for the transit remand in an FIR regis­tered at PS Bijli Road, Quetta. FIR was registered on May 10, 2023 in which she was accused of 18 offences includ­ing 7-ATA and 302-PPC. Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq lead counsel of Sanam Javaid was at Islamabad High Court where he filed a habeas corpus petition under Article 199. His associate Advocate Fiaz Kadwal told the court that lead counsel was at IHC and will be coming here soon. Sanam Javaid also appeared at the rostrum and said, “I’ve been in­carcerated for 14 months and faced 14 FIRs. My kids were happy yesterday that I’ll join them but I was rearrested after the acquittal. I was kept at a police station and I wasn’t told under which FIR I’ve been arrested. The police told me it’s a law in Islamabad that accused are not told about the FIR.”

Meanwhile, while talking to The Na­tion informally, Sanam Javaid said she had not been tortured during deten­tion but while coming to Islamabad from Gujranwala she was roughened up a bit and showed marks on her arms. When The Nation inquired about if she was contacted to leave PTI, she said, there were a lot of in­direct messages conveyed to me through family and friends but no direct message was sent to me. Ad­vocate Ali Bukhari appeared on the rostrum and started presenting his arguments. He told the court that he has been authorized by the party to represent her. During his arguments, Judge Mureed Abbas was commu­nicated the direction from IHC that Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had ordered to produce Sanam Javaid later in the evening at IHC. Judge Mu­reed Abbas dictated order that IHC had passed the order to produce Sa­nam Javaid before said court. In this situation this court is of the humble view that no order regarding transit remand can be passed until unless IHC passes directions either way.