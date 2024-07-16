Fire breaks out in KU’s Mass Communication Department

KARACHI - A fire broke out in the Mass Communication Depart­ment at Karachi Univer­sity on Monday. The blaze, which erupted around 10am in the department’s audio-visual room, is be­lieved to have been caused by a short circuit. Accord­ing to sources, the fire was not severe and was quickly brought under control by two fire tenders that were dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations are currently underway, with firefighters working to fully extinguish the flames. The Mass Communication Department at Karachi University is a prominent institution that has pro­duced many renowned journalists across Paki­stan. Fortunately, no casu­alties have been reported, and the situation is now under control. The cause of the fire has been identi­fied as a short circuit, and an investigation is likely to follow. The chairperson said that the students were evacuated immediately af­ter the fire erupted.