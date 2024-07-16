Fool-proof security being provided to processions, Majalis: IG

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the police were ensuring fool-proof security arrangements across the province during the month of Muharramul- Haram. Majlis and processions organised in all districts, including Lahore, were being provided with the best security as per SOPs, he added. The IG Punjab mentioned that on the 8th of Muharram-ul-Haram, 3,937 Majalis and 1,366 mourning processions were held across Punjab. The police teams ensured high-alert with comprehensive security arrangements for the events. A spokesman for the Punjab Police said on the 8th of Muharramul- Haram, 54,696 policemen were deployed. More than 26,000 officers and personnel were deployed for security of 3,937 Majalis in all districts and over 30,000 personnel performed security duties for 1,366 processions. Traffic police, the Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch, Dolphin Force and volunteers also fulfilled their security duties. Similarly, on the 8th of Muharram, 86 processions and 416 Majalis were held in the provincial capital as over 8,000 officials performed security duties.