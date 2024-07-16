Govt committed to empowering youth: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is committed to providing vocational training opportunities to its youth. In her message on World Youth Skills Day, the CM said that skilled youth is our investment and asset, adding that World Youth Skills Day is a day to recognize the important role of youth in building a sustainable future. Youth must be exposed to the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world, she asserted. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that information and communication technology is indispensable for the youth to compete in the global job market. She mentioned that under Chief Minister’s Skills Development Initiative, the number of students would be gradually increased to 40,000 for TEVTA courses.

The chief minister said that Middle Tech, Matric Tech and Intermediate Tech are being introduced for students in Information Technology. She added it is our vision to make every youth of Punjab skilled to ensure their economic empowerment.