Govt hikes petrol prices in Pakistan
12:23 PM | July 16, 2024
 The government has announced yet another increase in the prices of petroleum products, further burdening the public amid rising inflation.

According to a newly issued notification, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs 9.99 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 275.60 per litre.

High-speed diesel has also seen a significant increase, with a rise of Rs 6.18 per litre. The new price for diesel is now set at Rs 283.63 per litre.

Additionally, the price of kerosene has been increased by Rs 0.83 per litre.

This increase in petroleum prices is expected to have a ripple effect on the cost of goods and services, further straining household budgets and economic stability.

