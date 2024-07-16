Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs9.99/litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Monday jacked up the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs9.99 per litre and 6.18 per litre respectively for the second fortnightly of July 2024.

The prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil have also been increased by Rs 1.85 per litre and Rs 0.24 per litre, respectively for the upcoming fortnightly of July (w.e.f 16th July).

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market, said a statement issued by Finance Division here. The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, have been increased by Rs9.99 per litre and Rs6.18 per litre respectively. With the increase of Rs 9.99 per litre the price of Petrol will reach Rs 275.60 per litre from the existing Rs 265.61 per litre, while HSD follow­ing a hike of Rs 6.18 per litre will go up to Rs 283.63 per li­tre from the existing 277.45 per litre. Following an in­crease of Rs 1.85 per litre, the price of Kerosene will go up to Rs 183.71 per litre from the existing Rs 181.86 per litre, while LDO after a hike of Rs 0.24 per unit will go up to Rs 166.25 per litre from the current Rs 166.01 per litre. However, the state­ment said that there will be no change in the applicable taxes and duties, which will remain at the existing lev­el. The prices of petroleum products have seen an in­creasing trend in the inter­national market during the last fortnight. The prices of crude oil jacked up in the in­ternational market and were roaming between $85 and $87.15 per barrel. Notably, for the first fortnightly of July, the federal government had jacked up the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 7.45 per litre and 9.56 per litre respectively. The prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil were also in­creased by Rs 10.85 per litre and Rs 9.05 per litre for the first fortnightly of July (1st to 15 July). The new prices will be effective from July 16, till further revision.